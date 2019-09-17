|
VIDETTA, Ellen T. (Leary) Of Sharon, formerly of Canton, passed away peacefully September 16, 2019 in Norwood Hospital surrounded by her family. She was 96 years old. Ellen was born in Melrose, March 6, 1923 to the late Harry and Anne (Harrington). She was raised in Melrose and was the sister of the late Margaret Reynolds, Edward Leary, Dorothy Leary and Henry Leary. She was the loving wife of the late Anthony J. "Rudy" Videtta. Devoted mother of Joseph Videtta and his wife Ellen, Michael Videtta and his wife Laura of Canton, Diane Videtta of Walpole, James Videtta of Texas, Christine and her husband Kyle Flynn of Lafayette, LA, and Karen McDougall and her husband Michael of Stoughton. Adored grandmother of Jennifer Cannon and her husband Nathan of Salem, NH, Tracy Videtta of Dracut, Michael Videtta of Canton, Elizabeth Videtta of Canton, Samantha and Sydney Flynn of Lafayette, LA, Madison McDougall of Stoughton and Kyle Califar and his wife Bonnie of St. Petersburg, FL. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, September 19th at 10 AM in St. John the Evangelist Church, 700 Washington St., Canton. Interment Knollwood Memorial Park. Donations in Ellen's memory may be made to the Walpole Fire Dept. /EMS, 20 Stone St., Walpole, MA 02081. Pushard Family Funeral Home
