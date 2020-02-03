|
|
THOMAS, Ellen Of the Villages, FL, passed away on January 15th, 2020 at the age of 70. Born in Dorchester, MA as Ellen Hersey, she graduated from Holy Cross Cathedral High School in Boston in 1967. Survived by her husband, Walter, daughter Kimberly Labagnara and husband Lawrence of Sudbury, and son Eric Thomas and wife Jessica of Clearwater, FL. She also leaves behind five grandchildren. She and her family lived in Mansfield, MA for 19 years. Ellen was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who love her family, cruises, and playing cards with her friends. A Celebration of Ellen's Life will be held at St. Anselm Catholic Church in Sudbury, Massachusetts on February 8th, at 11:00 AM.
View the online memorial for Ellen THOMAS
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2020