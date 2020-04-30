|
KINNEN, Ellen U. Of Medfield, Massachusetts and formerly of Pittsford, New York, passed away on April 26, 2020, at the age of 90 due to COVID-19. Ellen was the dearly loved wife of Edwin Kinnen for 67 years and the proud mother of Susan (Scott) Wilson, Janet (Nathan) Pyles, Peter (Sheila) Kinnen and Andrew (Jackie) Kinnen. Also the beloved grandmother of eleven grandchildren, and sister of Mimi Kegerize, and Jane Miller. Born with a green thumb and a tender heart, her gentle and perpetually kind spirit will be missed by all. She was unfailingly gracious, a warm-hearted mother, resourceful and gifted cook, and pillar to her family. She made a home for her loved ones wherever they were, even across continents. Due to the current health crisis, no Services are planned at this time. Donations in Ellen's honor would be greatly appreciated at Friends of Medfield Seniors, The Center of Medfield, 1 Ice House Rd., Medfield, MA 02052. Any updates on later Services or Celebrations of Life will be found at www.robertsmitchellcaruso.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020