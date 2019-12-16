|
BROCKMAN, Ellen Virginia Signaigo Age 80, passed away on December 11, 2019, at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. She was born to Francis Kerr Signaigo and Virginia Reynolds Signaigo in Wilmington, Delaware, on September 5, 1939. She received a Bachelor's degree from the College of William & Mary, and later a Master's and PhD from Boston University. She lived and worked in Boston for many years as a foreign language teacher and school administrator for the City of Boston. She then moved to Cambridge and had a very successful 40 year career as a real estate agent in Cambridge and the surrounding area, primarily for Coldwell Banker. Ellen was named Best of Boston Sales Agent in 2000 by Boston Magazine. She valued friends, family and faith above all else and will be missed greatly by everyone. She was an avid Boston sports fan and never missed watching a game. She had a thirst for knowledge and loved to read and discuss what she had read with everyone. Ellen is survived by her sister Teresa (Terry), brother John, son James (Jamie), grandchildren Jonah and Soren, goddaughter Joanna, and nephew Johnny and his wife Linsday and their son Liam. She was preceded in death by her son Mark Reynolds Brockman. There will be a short Service on Friday, December 20th, at 12:30, at the Church of the Advent in Beacon Hill, Boston. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kids4Peace here: https://kids4peaceboston.networkforgood.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 17, 2019