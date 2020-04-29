Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Concord Funeral Home
Director - Glenn D. Burlamachi, CFSP
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-3388
Resources
More Obituaries for ELLIOT CURTIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELLIOT "DUKE" CURTIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELLIOT "DUKE" CURTIS Obituary
CURTIS, Elliot "Duke" Age 91 of Concord, formerly of Lincoln, passed away on April 17, 2020 from complications of the Covid-19 virus. Husband of Ann Lampton Curtis. Father of Cynthia Seabury Curtis and partner Lewis White and Gordon Shattuck Curtis and partner Ann Murphy. Also survived by his grandchildren, Samantha Seabury Steer and husband Robert Vona; Alexandra Ray Steer and fiancé Jacob Northcutt; Lydia Jay Curtis and William Elliot Curtis; Duke's former wife Ruth Collins Hammer, and 14 nieces and nephews. Elliot was predeceased by his daughter Sarah Pomeroy Curtis, his sister Cornelia Curtis Osgood, and brothers Gordon Curtis, Jr., and Robert Seabury Curtis. Elliot spent his business career primarily at Harbridge House, a Boston consulting firm. He will be remembered as hardworking, thoughtful, compassionate and funny and always the consummate gentleman. Late U.S. Army Veteran. Services at St. Anne's in-the-Fields Episcopal Church, Lincoln, MA to be announced. Donations in his memory may be made to: Rivercrest Long-Term Care Facility, 80 Deaconess Road, Concord, MA 01742. Please write "donation" in the memo line www.nedeaconess.org To read the entire obituary, share a memory or offer a condolence, visit: www.concordfuneral.com

View the online memorial for Elliot "Duke" CURTIS
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELLIOT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Concord Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -