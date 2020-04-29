|
CURTIS, Elliot "Duke" Age 91 of Concord, formerly of Lincoln, passed away on April 17, 2020 from complications of the Covid-19 virus. Husband of Ann Lampton Curtis. Father of Cynthia Seabury Curtis and partner Lewis White and Gordon Shattuck Curtis and partner Ann Murphy. Also survived by his grandchildren, Samantha Seabury Steer and husband Robert Vona; Alexandra Ray Steer and fiancé Jacob Northcutt; Lydia Jay Curtis and William Elliot Curtis; Duke's former wife Ruth Collins Hammer, and 14 nieces and nephews. Elliot was predeceased by his daughter Sarah Pomeroy Curtis, his sister Cornelia Curtis Osgood, and brothers Gordon Curtis, Jr., and Robert Seabury Curtis. Elliot spent his business career primarily at Harbridge House, a Boston consulting firm. He will be remembered as hardworking, thoughtful, compassionate and funny and always the consummate gentleman. Late U.S. Army Veteran. Services at St. Anne's in-the-Fields Episcopal Church, Lincoln, MA to be announced. Donations in his memory may be made to: Rivercrest Long-Term Care Facility, 80 Deaconess Road, Concord, MA 01742. Please write "donation" in the memo line www.nedeaconess.org To read the entire obituary, share a memory or offer a condolence, visit: www.concordfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020