Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
(978) 263-5333
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church
89 Arlington St.
Acton, MA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Woodlawn Cemetery
Concord Rd.
Acton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELLIOT WALSH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELLIOT JOHN WALSH


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELLIOT JOHN WALSH Obituary
WALSH, Elliot John Age 80, passed away at his Concord, MA home on August 13, 2019. Formerly of Acton, MA, Mr. Walsh was born in Boston, MA on July 16, 1939 to the late James and Mary Aloysisus (Hurley) Walsh. Elliot is the beloved husband of Roberta M. (Walsh) Walsh. He is also survived by a daughter, Christine Walsh-Okwuosa and husband Jeremy Okwuosa of Kennebunk, ME; a son, John Walsh and wife Michelle of Charleston, SC; brothers Paul of Malden, Donny of South Boston; sister, Carol Barratto and husband Nick of Medford; grandchildren, John and Sydney Walsh and Isabelle Okwuosa. He was predeceased by brothers, James, Leo, his twin Edward and a sister, Marie Considine. An Army veteran of the Era Vietnam, in his youth Elliot was a bat boy for the Boston Red Sox. Visiting on Friday, Aug. 16th 4:00 to 8:00pm at Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Rte 111), ACTON. Funeral Mass Saturday, Aug. 17th at 10:00am in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, 89 Arlington St., Acton. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Concord Rd., Acton. For obituary, directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELLIOT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Acton Funeral Home
Download Now