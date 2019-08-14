|
WALSH, Elliot John Age 80, passed away at his Concord, MA home on August 13, 2019. Formerly of Acton, MA, Mr. Walsh was born in Boston, MA on July 16, 1939 to the late James and Mary Aloysisus (Hurley) Walsh. Elliot is the beloved husband of Roberta M. (Walsh) Walsh. He is also survived by a daughter, Christine Walsh-Okwuosa and husband Jeremy Okwuosa of Kennebunk, ME; a son, John Walsh and wife Michelle of Charleston, SC; brothers Paul of Malden, Donny of South Boston; sister, Carol Barratto and husband Nick of Medford; grandchildren, John and Sydney Walsh and Isabelle Okwuosa. He was predeceased by brothers, James, Leo, his twin Edward and a sister, Marie Considine. An Army veteran of the Era Vietnam, in his youth Elliot was a bat boy for the Boston Red Sox. Visiting on Friday, Aug. 16th 4:00 to 8:00pm at Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Rte 111), ACTON. Funeral Mass Saturday, Aug. 17th at 10:00am in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, 89 Arlington St., Acton. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Concord Rd., Acton. For obituary, directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 15, 2019