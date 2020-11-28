1/1
ELLIOT KANTER
KANTER, Elliot Elliot M. Kanter – of Wilmington, entered into rest on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the age of 68. Beloved husband of his high school sweetheart, Linda Brandt. Devoted father of Melissa Thomas (Kevin) of Brockton, Robin McAllister (Charles) of Andover, and Kristin Kanter (fiancé Leonard Smith) of Hopkinton. Cherished Poppy of Jacob Thomas, Molly McAllister, and Beth McAllister. The loving brother of Hillary DeSantis (Victor) of Patchogue, NY; Lonnie Kanter (Gail) of Byram, NJ; Thomas Brandt (Patricia) of Lindenhurst, NY; Gary Brandt (Paula) of Knoxville, TN; and Steven Brandt (Barbara) of Seaford, NY. Dear cousin of Jeff Lowinger (Maurice LeBlanc) of Washington DC. Dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. Treasured son of the late Donald and Jacqueline Kanter. Elliot grew up in Massapequa, NY, graduated from Plainedge High School, and raised his family in Wilmington, MA. He was a dedicated resident of Wilmington for over 30 years, giving his time in many ways, including as President of Wilmington Youth Soccer and President of the Wilmington Band Parents & Friends, among other endeavors. He loved traveling with his brother to turquoise waters, spending time with his 4 girls (Linda included), playing pickleball, and making others laugh. His devotion to those he loved was unmatched. Visiting Hours: A graveside service will be held at Wildwood Cemetery in Wilmington, MA. Coronavirus pandemic restrictions will apply. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Elliot's memory to the Mass General Cancer Center, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA, https://giving.massgeneral.org to the Wilmington Community Fund, 142 Chestnut Street, Wilmington, MA, www.commfund.org or to a charity of your choice. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel 10 Vinnin Street, Salem, MA


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
