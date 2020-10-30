SMALL, Elliot M. Lifelong Union Organizer, Activist and Lover of Music Dies at 74 Elliot Small of Newton and Monterey, MA passed away on October 10, 2020 from cancer after a short illness. He was surrounded by his loving wife, children, and grandchildren. Elliot Small was born in 1945, grew up in Baltimore, MD and settled in Boston, MA after graduating from Boston University (BU) in 1967. At BU, he was active in the movement against the Vietnam War and later devoted his career to the labor movement. During his over 40 year career in labor, he worked for the International Union of Ladies Garment Workers (ILGWU), the National Union of Hospital and Health Care Employees (1199), the American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), Amalgamated Clothing and Textiles Workers Union (ACTWU), the Massachusetts Nursing Association (MNA), and finally, the Massachusetts Teacher Association (MTA), from where he retired. Elliot stood up for what he believed in, even when it meant getting arrested for the cause. In addition to his commitment to labor, Elliot was a man of many passions and wonderful humor. He loved music of all types and had a special place for his favorite, Bob Dylan. Elliot never missed a day at the piano, and after retirement achieved his lifelong dream of joining a band, The Circuit Breakers, where he sang and played the keyboard. He remarked that the fans looked a little different at his age and would often joke that he was waiting for the day when someone would throw Depends on stage. Elliot was also a fierce Scrabble player and at any given time had multiple games going. A part-time resident of Monterey, MA for the last twenty-two years, Elliot was happiest out on the lake, and one of his favorite ways to spend an afternoon was on the boat playing Scrabble. Other passions included reading, hiking, biking, skiing, traveling, and enjoying the arts, such as Tanglewood, museums, and plays. He also always found time for his friends and enjoyed many close, long friendships. Elliot began an active spiritual quest in the early 1990s and followed a Buddhist path of daily meditation, sangha participation, and commitment to engaging in right behavior. Last, and most of all, Elliot loved his family and deeply enjoyed his role as "Grandpa." He leaves behind a loving family and friends, including his wife, Friderika (Ika), daughters Rachel DellaCroce, Rebecca Small and husband Steve Aldeus, stepdaughter Jessica and husband Benjamin Reif-Caplan, sister Carolyn Shargel and her husband Martin, and grandchildren Jake and Nick DellaCroce, Marcus Aldeus, and Mina and Moshe Reif-Caplan. He also has a sixth grandchild on the way. A small memorial service was held and the family plans on holding a larger memorial next summer. In lieu of flowers, Elliot would have wanted you to vote for Biden.