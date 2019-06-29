ATAMIAN, Elliott Leo Age 100, died on May 28, 2019 in Providence, Rhode Island. Born in Boston and raised in Belmont, Lee graduated from the University of Michigan, attended Officer Candidate School and became a Cryptographic Security Officer in the Middle Pacific, earning 3 Campaign Medals. In 1948 he earned an MBA at the Harvard Business School (HBS) and commenced a distinguished career in business and education that lasted into the Twenty-First Century. After a decade managing his family's Ararat food-manufacturing and distribution company on Commercial Street in Boston, Lee enrolled in HBS's doctoral (DBA) program, during which he simultaneously taught Finance at Boston University. After completing his dissertation, Lee taught finance at BU, the Harvard School of Public Health, Northeastern, and the IMEDE management in Lausanne, Switzerland. He also spent two summers in Pakistan working for the Ford Foundation and 15 summers teaching executive management programs at the Banff Management Center in Alberta, Canada. Later, he became a director of a mutual fund managed by John Hancock. By the time he reached John Hancock's mandatory retirement age in 1992, Lee was director of all 18 of Hancock's mutual funds. His generous pro-bono contributions includes service as a trustee of the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary and the Life Studies Foundation and as incorporator of the Brookline Savings Bank. Lee met his future wife Mavis Hibbs in 1956 at HBS and after they married, the couple moved into a charming home on Country Drive in Weston, MA. Mavis died in 1979 after a prolonged illness. Lee called the death of his wife the only painful experience of his adult life. "She certainly brightened my life," he wrote in his 50th MBA Reunion statement, "and fond memories linger, speaking volumes for her vibrant personality." Lee enjoyed fine wine and dry martinis, was an avid world traveler, gardener, cook, golfer and bridge and tennis player. He especially loved playing doubles on the grass at the Longwood Cricket Club and Covered Courts, where he enjoyed longtime memberships and friendships, particularly with his companion of many years, Ruth Hopkinson. Through his 100th birthday Lee's personality maintained its own vibrance. Until his final days, Lee faithfully read the New York Times, Economist and Opera News and rooted for his beloved Red Sox and Bruins. Lee Atamian was a man of dignity and integrity who displayed a rare combination of generosity, intelligence and forthrightness every day of his life. He is survived by his companion, Ruth Hopkinson, niece Lily, his nephew George Gulian and five nieces and nephews. He will be interred at the Mount Auburn Cemetery.



View the online memorial for Elliott Leo ATAMIAN Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2019