Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Sharon Memorial Park
40 Dedham St
Sharon, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELLIS SALLOWAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELLIS B. SALLOWAY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELLIS B. SALLOWAY Obituary
SALLOWAY, Ellis B. Age 94 years of Brookline on Sunday, August 4, 2019. For 55 years, he was the beloved husband of Phyllis (Millman) Salloway. Dear brother of Irving Salloway & his wife Joan Karol of Brookline. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Services in the Chapel at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon on Tuesday, August 6 at 2:00pm. Memorial observance following the burial through 8pm at the home of Irving and Joan. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to a . Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELLIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Levine Chapels
Download Now