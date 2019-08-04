|
SALLOWAY, Ellis B. Age 94 years of Brookline on Sunday, August 4, 2019. For 55 years, he was the beloved husband of Phyllis (Millman) Salloway. Dear brother of Irving Salloway & his wife Joan Karol of Brookline. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Services in the Chapel at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon on Tuesday, August 6 at 2:00pm. Memorial observance following the burial through 8pm at the home of Irving and Joan. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to a . Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 5, 2019