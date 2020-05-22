|
DOYLE, Eloise Beatrice (Hohorst) Of Duxbury, MA, died April 24, 2020 at age 90. She was born on Aug. 26, 1929 to Henry and Beatrice (Dunbrack) Hohorst of Glen Rock, NJ. Eloise graduated from Ridgewood High School and Douglass College. Eloise began her career working in advertising in New York City. After moving to Massachusetts, she worked in graphic design at local newspapers and at Babson College. Eloise met her husband, Robert Doyle, in New York City. They married in 1958, living first on Third Cliff in Scituate, MA before moving to Duxbury in 1973. Eloise enjoyed tennis, skiing, and gardening. She could often be found boating with her husband Bob on Duxbury Bay. She was also a talented artist in a variety of media. An active community member, Eloise served as: Deacon at Duxbury's Pilgrim Church; supporter of Brockton's Charity Guild Food Panty; member of Duxbury Art Association; and Duxbury Rug Hookers. Eloise is survived by her children: Amy (Michael) Doolin of Duxbury; Rob (Julie) of Cumberland, ME; Brad (Mary) of Duxbury; and Scott (Blake) of Duxbury. She was a loving grandmother to: Amanda, Michael, Erin, and Brett Doolin; Thomas and James Doyle; Parker, Emily, and Chadd Doyle; and Scott and Peter Doyle. She is survived by brothers, Henry of Red Bank, NJ, and Peter of Sonoma, CA. Eloise was predeceased by husband, Robert Doyle; and sister, Dorothy (Hohorst) Buckstaff.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020