1/1
ELOISE DOROTHY (CARLSON) LEISK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ELOISE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEISK, Eloise Dorothy (Carlson) Of Lynnfield, Sept. 7. Age 88. Wife of the late D. Gordon Leisk. Daughter of the late Rev. Emil R. and Ada (Hegstrom) Carlson. Mother of Judith L. and Joanne M. of Melrose, Jeanette D. of Lynnfield, and Gary G. of Somerville. Sister of Elizabeth Henry of New Windsor, NY, Dr. Elliott R. Carlson of Melrose, H. Earl Carlson (Helen) of Milford, NH, the late C. Edwin Carlson, and the late Emil Eugene Carlson. Sister-in-law of Marie Carlson of Manchester, CT. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A private Graveside Service will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery in Lynnfield, MA, presided by Rev. Cindy Jacobsen. A public online Service via Zoom will be held on Saturday, September 12 at 1:00 PM. Email jen@faith-andover.org for the Zoom link. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the operating funds of First Lutheran Church, 62 Church St., Malden, MA 02148, or Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 60 Forest Park Road, Woburn, MA 01801. Arrangements by the Graham Funeral Home, WOBURN. Obituary and online condolences at

www.grahamfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Service
01:00 PM
via Zoom
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arthur P. Graham Funeral Home
3 Arlington Rd.
Woburn, MA 01801
781-933-1324
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved