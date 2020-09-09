LEISK, Eloise Dorothy (Carlson) Of Lynnfield, Sept. 7. Age 88. Wife of the late D. Gordon Leisk. Daughter of the late Rev. Emil R. and Ada (Hegstrom) Carlson. Mother of Judith L. and Joanne M. of Melrose, Jeanette D. of Lynnfield, and Gary G. of Somerville. Sister of Elizabeth Henry of New Windsor, NY, Dr. Elliott R. Carlson of Melrose, H. Earl Carlson (Helen) of Milford, NH, the late C. Edwin Carlson, and the late Emil Eugene Carlson. Sister-in-law of Marie Carlson of Manchester, CT. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A private Graveside Service will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery in Lynnfield, MA, presided by Rev. Cindy Jacobsen. A public online Service via Zoom will be held on Saturday, September 12 at 1:00 PM. Email jen@faith-andover.org for the Zoom link. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the operating funds of First Lutheran Church, 62 Church St., Malden, MA 02148, or Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 60 Forest Park Road, Woburn, MA 01801. Arrangements by the Graham Funeral Home, WOBURN. Obituary and online condolences at