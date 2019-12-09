Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
Norwood, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELOISE FLYNN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELOISE (PUIDOKAS) FLYNN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELOISE (PUIDOKAS) FLYNN Obituary
FLYNN, Eloise (Puidokas) Of Norwood, passed away on December 9, 2019, at the age of 99. Beloved wife of the late John "Pesky" Flynn. Loving mother of Pat (Whitey) Anderson, Maureen (Steve) Cooper, Jack Flynn, Dennis (Laurie) Flynn, Mary Jane Waite (Andy Geller) and Michael (Eileen) Flynn. Cherished grandmother of 18 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 1 late granddaughter. Sister of Alina Easton. Eloise enjoyed ballroom dancing, whist and casino trips with her daughters, and usually was a winner in Scrabble. Past employee of the Norfolk Golf Club for 22 years and subsequently retired from HESSCO at the age of 84. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at 10am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11am, at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, from 4-8pm. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Norwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452, or to SIDS Foundation at Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215. Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home

kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

Family Owned and Operated

781-762-0482
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELOISE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -