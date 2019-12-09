|
FLYNN, Eloise (Puidokas) Of Norwood, passed away on December 9, 2019, at the age of 99. Beloved wife of the late John "Pesky" Flynn. Loving mother of Pat (Whitey) Anderson, Maureen (Steve) Cooper, Jack Flynn, Dennis (Laurie) Flynn, Mary Jane Waite (Andy Geller) and Michael (Eileen) Flynn. Cherished grandmother of 18 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 1 late granddaughter. Sister of Alina Easton. Eloise enjoyed ballroom dancing, whist and casino trips with her daughters, and usually was a winner in Scrabble. Past employee of the Norfolk Golf Club for 22 years and subsequently retired from HESSCO at the age of 84. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at 10am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11am, at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, from 4-8pm. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Norwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452, or to SIDS Foundation at Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215. Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
