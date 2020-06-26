|
|
KINCH, Eloise Passed away peacefully on June 24, 2020. She was 100 years old. Beloved wife of the late Chester J. Kinch. Eloise was born on PEI, Canada and graduated as a registered nurse from Mount St. Mary's in Montreal, Canada. She worked in various Boston hospitals, ending her career at the VA Hospital in West Roxbury, MA, where she worked with quadriplegics. Eloise is survived by her children, Kevin and Joanne (Smith), Paul and Denise (Boeri) and 5 grandchildren, Carly, James, Kristina, Daniel and Elizabeth, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Raymond and Annie Jane (Callahan) Gallant of PEI, Canada, and her sister Sr. Mary Fidelis CSM and her brother Raymond. Her remaining sister, Norma, resides in California.
A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 9:30 to 11:00am at the Robert J Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY, MA 02132, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at the Holy Name Church, West Roxbury, at 11:30am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery. www.lawlerfuneralhome.com
617-323-5600
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020