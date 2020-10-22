1/1
ELSA A. (BISHOP) MOYLAN
MOYLAN, Elsa A. (Bishop) Of Peabody, formerly of Malden, Melrose and Charlestown, October 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John F. Moylan. Loving mother of Carol Moylan of VA, Nancy Connors & her husband Bill of Peabody, John Moylan & his wife Carol of Milton, Thomas Moylan & his wife Christina of Melrose, Kenneth Moylan & his wife Joanne of Reading and Laura Sampson & her husband Roland of Melrose. Caring sister of the late Charles Bishop, Margaret Bishop, Roy Bishop and Evelyn Smith. Also survived by 14 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse & Community Care, 37 Broadway, Arlington, MA 02474. For obituary and to sign online condolence, visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

781-665-1949

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
