1/1
ELSE K. (NAESS) MINOGUE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ELSE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MINOGUE, Else K. (Naess) Of Jamaica Plain, formerly of Norway, passed away on September 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Minogue. Devoted mother of John Minogue of CO, David Minogue of Framingham, Debra Pagounis and her husband Stratton of Chestnut Hill, and Thomas Minogue of NH. Loving grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Sister of the late Bjorn Naess. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Name Church, 1689 Centre St., West Roxbury on Friday, September 18th at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited (please wear masks, maximum church capacity 120 people, due to Covid-19 restrictions). Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. For online guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Name Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved