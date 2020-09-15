MINOGUE, Else K. (Naess) Of Jamaica Plain, formerly of Norway, passed away on September 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Minogue. Devoted mother of John Minogue of CO, David Minogue of Framingham, Debra Pagounis and her husband Stratton of Chestnut Hill, and Thomas Minogue of NH. Loving grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Sister of the late Bjorn Naess. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Name Church, 1689 Centre St., West Roxbury on Friday, September 18th at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited (please wear masks, maximum church capacity 120 people, due to Covid-19 restrictions). Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. For online guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com
