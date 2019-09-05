Boston Globe Obituaries
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
ELSIE STERN
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
ELSIE A. (RILEY) STERN


1937 - 2019
STERN, Elsie A. (Riley) Age 82, Of Somerville, August 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence J. Stern. Loving mother of John E. Boudreau of Wixom, MI, Janet Snyder and her husband Scott of TN, and the late Sarah Roberts. Dear sister of John Riley of England, and the late Josie Grabouski, Lily Bailek, Irene Dalders, James Riley and Mary Dickenson. Grandmother of William A. Roberts, III of Everett, Mia, Renee, and Kristen Boudreau of MI, and Kayleigh Snyder of TN. Great-grandmother of William A. Roberts, IV and Cecilia Maureen Roberts. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Calling Hours at the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq), SOMERVILLE, Sunday, from 10-2pm. Interment will be private. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 6, 2019
