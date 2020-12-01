1/1
ELSIE D. (SWAIN) MACDONALD
1928 - 2020
MacDONALD, Elsie D. (Swain) Longtime resident of Melrose, Nov. 29, 2020, at age 92. Beloved wife of the late Ronald J. "Mac" MacDonald with whom she shared 47 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Elaine M. MacDonald of San Miguel, Mexico, Donna J. Fox and her husband Jim of Melrose, Thomas M. MacDonald and his wife Sheila of Wilmington, Alesia A. Jillett and her husband Bill of Hanover. Dear sister of the late Thomas Swain, Jr., Evelyn Bemis, and Irwin Swain. Cherished grandmother of James "Mac" Fox and his fiancée Dr. Magda Nowak, Hayley Fox Dube and her husband Tad, Colin MacDonald, Paige MacDonald, Gage Jillett, Matthew Jillett, and Daniel Jillett. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather for her Graveside Service at Wyoming Cemetery, 205 Sylvan St., Melrose on Thursday, Dec. 3 at 10:30am. Masks are required and social distancing maintained. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in honor of Elsie to A Servant's Heart Food Pantry, 200 Franklin St., Melrose, MA 02176. To offer your words of love and support, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home


Published in Boston Globe from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Service
10:30 AM
Wyoming Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
(781) 665-1900
