WHALEN, Elsie T. Of Westwood, July 23. Beloved wife of the late Jarlath J. Whalen, and dear mother of Barbaramary Horgan, and her husband Frederick, of Walpole, and Anthony Whalen, and his wife Najat Hasrouni, of Holliston. Proud grandmother of Elizabeth Pruitt, and her husband Richard, Margaret Mary Horgan, Mary Theresa Whalen, Joseph Whalen, and the late Catherine M. Whalen. Loving great-grandmother of Penelope Pruitt. Sister of Attilio Fagnani, and his wife Judy, Rose Tornello, and sister-in-law of Terry and Patricia Fagnani. Sister of the late Rev. Anthony, Guido, Enrico, Lawrence, Louis, Matthew, and Gina Fagnani. Visiting Hours Sun., 4-7 pm at the Folsom Funeral Home, 649 High St., WESTWOOD. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the funeral home Monday, starting at 10 am, and proceed to St. Margaret Mary Church, 845 High St., Westwood, for her Funeral Mass at 11 am. Interment in New Calvary Cemetery, Boston. Donations to Catholic Charities, 275 W. Broadway, Boston, MA 02127, would be appreciated. For obituary, directions, and guestbook please visit website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2019
