RANSOM, Elvera M. (Sneed-Dickerson) Wed., July 3, of Malden. Beloved wife of the late Earl L. Ransom. Devoted mother of Robert Lewis Dickerson (Mona) and Earl L. Ransom, Jr. (Katie). Beloved sister of Ernestine Cline, Louis Sneed (Dawn Marie), Shirley Johnson and Millicent Jackson. Beloved grandmother of Aviana Dickerson, Amber Dickerson and Tyler Ransom. She also leaves a host of other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sat., July 13, 11 a.m. at Emmanual Baptist Church, 20 Hillside Ave., Malden. Visitation with the family at the church Sat., 10-11 a.m. Relatives and friends most kindly invited. Interment Glenwood Cemetery. A.J. Spears Funeral Home
Cambridge 617-876-4047
Published in The Boston Globe on July 11, 2019