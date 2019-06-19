|
FOWELL, Elvin Marshall "Al" Was born in Worcester, MA on January 23, 1935. Al was a Professor of Biology and lifelong resident of Westwood, MA. He loved gardening, hiking in the White Mountains, and bible study. He was the son of the late Rev. Myron William Fowell and Dorothy Hammond (Lilly) Fowell. He is survived by his sister Judith Ann "Judy" Cadou of Cleveland, Ohio, nephew Christopher Peter Cadou of Winterthur, Delaware, niece Katharine (Cadou) Clegg of Cleveland, Ohio, grandnieces Alexis Katharine Clegg and Lillian Witherspoon Cadou, and grandnephews Benjamin Christopher Clegg and William Borchert Cadou.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service in the First Parish of Westwood United Church, 252 Nahatan St., Westwood, MA on Sunday, June 30th at 12pm. A reception will be held immediately following the service to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to (heifer.org) Holden-Dunn-Lawler
Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2019