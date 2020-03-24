|
SEMRAD, Elvin "Al" Of Burlington, formerly of Waban, March 22. Beloved husband of Ellen (Lil) Constantine-Semrad (Lynch). Loving brother of Henrietta M. Rycroft of Chelmsford, Susan D. Semrad of WI and the late Theodore L. of Carlisle. Stepfather of Rosemarie Quintal & her husband Miguel of NH, Lisa D'Entremont & her husband James of Wilmington, Jennifer Constantine of Wakefield and James Constantine, Jr. of Burlington. Proud grandfather of Emily, Jessica & Sarah D'Entremont; Meagan, Christa & Kelsey Dembitzky; Amanda Quintal and Paige Harris. Great-grandfather of James Dembitzky. Al is also survived by nieces Nicole of Billerica & Krista Rycroft of NY; Susan and the late Laura Semrad of Cape Cod and nephew Theodore of Cape Cod. Due to the coronavirus restrictions, Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Al's name may be made to the , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451, Arrangements under the direction of the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home. For obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020