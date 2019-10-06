Boston Globe Obituaries
ELVIRA B. (BIANCHI) CHINAPPI

ELVIRA B. (BIANCHI) CHINAPPI Obituary
CHINAPPI, Elvira B. (Bianchi) Age 95, of Milford, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019, surrounded by her family at home. She was the wife of the late Louis Chinappi, who passed away in 2007.

She is survived by her son Anthony L. Chinappi and his wife Ann Marie (Teixeira) of Milford, one sister Clementini Castelli of Westboro, one granddaughter Cara Chinappi of Hopedale, many nieces and nephews.

The Funeral will be held Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 9 A.M., from the Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water St., MILFORD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 A.M. at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 5 East Main St., Milford. The burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Calling Hours will be held Tuesday, from 4 to 8 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Oliva Family Comfort Fund, 20 Prospect St., Milford, MA 01757. For more information, please visit consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 7, 2019
