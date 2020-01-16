Boston Globe Obituaries
|
ELVIRA M. "VERA" (SEMINARA) DANESI


1925 - 2020
ELVIRA M. "VERA" (SEMINARA) DANESI Obituary
DANESI, Elvira M. "Vera" (Seminara) Age 94, of Canton, passed away January 13, 2020, at North Woods Village in South Bend, Indiana. Beloved wife of the late Enzo Danesi, whom she married in 1957, Vera exemplified grace, the love of life and was happily the matriarch of her loving family. She leaves behind her children, Gioia Goodrum and her husband, Perry, Maria Tedesco and her late husband James, and Marc Enzo Danesi and his wife Leslie. She was Nonni "V" to her five grandchildren: Leah Tedesco, Olivia Tedesco, Madeline Danesi, Nicholas Danesi and Isabella Gioia Danesi. Relatives and friends invited to attend a Funeral Service at St. Gerard Majella Church, 1860 Washington St., Canton, Saturday, February 1st, at 11 am. Visiting Hours will be at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Saturday morning prior to the Service, from 9:00 am to 10:30 am. A private Burial will be at St. Michael's Cemetery in Roslindale. For complete obituary and guestbook dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 29, 2020
