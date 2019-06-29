|
|
PERELLI, Elvira (Capodilupo) In Chestnut Hill, formerly of West End Boston, June 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Nicola Perelli. Devoted mother of Renato and his wife Sherri of Framingham, and Amelia of Chestnut Hill. Daughter of the late Luciano and Filomena Capodilupo. Sister of the late Generoso Capodilupo, Angelina Bellucci, Dr. Vincent Capodilupo, and Dr. Nicholas Capodilupo. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral, Home 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON Tuesday, July 2nd at 9am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Ignatius Church, 28 Commonwealth Ave., Chestnut Hill at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Monday July 1st from 4-8pm in the Funeral Home. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. For direction and guestbook visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen & McNamara Brighton 617-782-1000
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2019