MILLER, Elwynn Jordan Age 95, of Walpole, formerly of Boston and Sandwich, died on December 21, 2019.
Elwynn was predeceased by his parents, Willard A. and Madeleine (Jordan) Miller and his son Scott Miller and daughter Jeannie Feld, and his sister Priscilla Light and brother Don Miller.
He is survived by his son Gary A. Miller of E. Sandwich, MA, daughter, Wendy Sanborne (Peter) of Pearland, TX and their sons Garrett (Beth) Pearland, TX and Adam (Caroline) of Downingtown, PA. Also a son, Dale Miller (Ronda) of Camano Island, WA and their son Eric and daughter Becky Gil. A daughter, Terri Tyler, lives abroad. He leaves five great-grandchildren, Jack, Ava, Emily, Katie and Belle. He is also survived by his loving companion, Alice Lorusso of Walpole, and her five children.
During World War II, Elwynn served in the U. S. Merchant Marine Lt. (j.g). He served in both the Atlantic and Pacific theaters. On two occasions, he was aboard vessels that were torpedoed, one of which sank. He was awarded the Mariners Medal.
Elwynn was a graduate of Bentley, awarded a BBA in accounting from Northeastern University, Boston University Law School with a LL.M in taxation, and Boston College Law School with LLB and J.D. degrees. Also, a graduate of California Western University with an MBA and PhD in Business Administration.
Elwynn was admitted to practice in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts before the Tax Court of the United States, as well as before the United States Supreme Court.
Elwynn was a Life Member of the American Bar Association, American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and the American Association of Attorney-Certified Public Accountants of which he was a founding member serving as President, 1966-67.
A member of Rotary International, Elwynn was a multiple Paul Harris Fellow, a Major Donor and served as District Governor of District 7950, 1998-99.
Elwynn will be buried in Bourne National Cemetery with military honors on February 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to your local food pantry would honor Elwynn's memory. Ginley Funeral Home Walpole
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 11, 2020