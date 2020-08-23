|
WELCH, Elyse Grace Passed away at five days old on August 21, 2020, surrounded by her mother and father. Elyse was born on August 17, 2020, to Neil and Sarah Welch of Melrose. Elyse is survived by her sister, Essie, her grandparents, Ann and William Downing of Melrose, and her grandparents, Francis and Eileen Welch of Cambridge. She is also survived by an extensive family including aunts and uncles, Matthew Downing of Newton, Francis Welch of Wilmington, and Shannon and Christopher Savage of Wilmington. She also leaves behind cousins, Ashley, Jillian, and John. Services for Elyse will be held in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Boston Children's Hospital, 300 Longwood Ave., Boston MA 02115 or online at www.childrenshospital.org To express your love and support please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 24, 2020