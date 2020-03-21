Boston Globe Obituaries
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 893-6260
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
9:00 AM
EMANUELA (GIGLIOTTI) LEONE

EMANUELA (GIGLIOTTI) LEONE Obituary
LEONE, Emanuela (Gigliotti) March 20, 2020. Beloved wife of 55 years to Mario Leone. Loving mother of Rosina Robinson and her husband Robert of West Newton, Lucia Leone of Waltham, Frank Leone and his wife Nicole of Newton and Michael Leone and his wife Jeanette of Newton. Dear sister of Teresa Santangelo, Angelo Gigliotti and Francesco Gigliotti all of Newton and Natale Gigliotti of Wellesley and the late Luigi Gigliotti, Maria, Tommasina Graziano, Chiarina Graziano and Vincenzo Gigliotti. She is also survived by her 14 cherished grandchildren, her great-granddaughter, her many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews and her group of wonderful close friends who care so deeply for her. Funeral Services in Celebration of her Life will be held on Tuesday morning at 9AM in the Mary Catherine Chapel of the Brasco and Sons Memorial, 773 Moody Street, WALTHAM. Visiting Hours in the Funeral Home Monday 4-8PM. For complete obituary, directions and additional information, please visit brascofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020
