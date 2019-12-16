|
DiGRANDE, Emanuele In Stoneham, December 14, 2019, beloved husband for 62 years of Lucia (Pesce) DiGrande and devoted father of Maria Rosa (DiGrande) Forte and her husband John of Wilmington, Gaetano and his wife Allison of Wilbraham, Joselinda (DiGrande) Donovan and her husband Peter of Wakefield and Stefania (DiGrande) Brunelli of Norwood. Loving grandfather to his 14 grandchildren: Jennifer, Michael, Cassandra, Marie, Peter, Emanuel, Michael, Lilliana, Sofia, Joseph, Giovanni, Lucia, Gianna and Lucca. His great-grandchildren, Nina, Aiden, and Ivory Rae, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral from the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St., STONEHAM, on Thursday, December 19th, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass Celebrating Emanuele's Eternal Life at St. Patrick's Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham, at 10 AM. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with Emanuele's Family at the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St., Stoneham, on Wednesday, December 18th, from 4 to 8pm. Entombment will be Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. Late member of the Marninare di Italia, The Augusta Boston Club and the Carpenters Union Local 40. In lieu of flowers, Emanuele may be remembered through the Lahey Health Hospice at Home, 600 Cumming Center, Suite 270X, Beverly, MA 01915. For further information, please visit www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Visiting Hours: Wednesday 4-8 PM
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 17, 2019