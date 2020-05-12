Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Davis Funeral Home
EMERSON BRADBURY HOVEY


1925 - 2020
HOVEY, Emerson Bradbury Age 95, passed away peacefully after an illness. He is survived by his children, Carson Hovey and Valerie Hovey McCutcheon, their spouses, and 4 grandchildren. Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations can be made to: Brigham and Women's Hospital, Development Office, 116 Huntington Ave., 3rd floor, Boston, MA 02116; giving.brighamandwomens.org/donate To see the full obituary, please visit www.davisfuneralhomenh.com The Davis Funeral Home has been placed in charge of arrangements. (603) 883-3401 "One Memory Lights Another."

Published in The Boston Globe on May 13, 2020
