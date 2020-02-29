|
ARSENAULT, Emery J. Born in New Bedford, MA in 1921 and was raised in Dennisport, MA. He was the husband of the late Lauretta Doucette Arsenault who passed away in 2002. Emery leaves three daughters and their husbands Anne Marie and William Mullen, Louise and Donald Best, Laura and Kevin Connolly. He will be missed by his grandchildren Amy Best, Kate King, Philip Best, Lisa Costantiello, Michelle Abbott, Elizabeth Mullen and Marie Bylund. He had nine great-grandchildren Matthew, Lilly, Allyssa, Dylan, Gavin, Aaron, Henry, Chloe and Harper. He was predeceased by his sister Alice Sentowski and brothers Hector, Robert, Gerald, and William Arsenault. Emery joined the US Army at the age of 18 and served in Hawaii. He was one of the few remaining survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. Through the generosity of The Greatest Generation Foundation, he was fortunate to be able to return to Honolulu several times to be honored with other veterans on December 7, Pearl Harbor Day. He moved to Lynn, MA after his discharge from the army and it was there he met and married his wife Lauretta. They were parishioners at the former St. Jean Baptiste Church in Lynn until its closing. Emery was also a member of the Franco American Amvets Post 161. Visiting Hours: Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 3, from 4 – 8 PM at Conway Cahill Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 17 Grove St., Lynnfield at 10 AM. Interment with military honors will be in St Jean Cemetery, Lynn. Donations may be sent to the Greatest Generation Foundation, 501 S. Cherry St. 11th Floor, Suite 210, Denver, CO 80246. For online guestbook, please visit ccbfuneral.com
