CORMIER, Emery J. Of Waltham, July 24, 2020. Husband of Dorine F. (LeBlanc) Cormier. Father of Mark A. Cormier of Waltham and Janice N. Cormier (Thomas Mitchell) of Houston, TX, grandfather of Benjamin J. and Jonathan S. Mitchell, brother of Harvey Cormier of Cathedral City, CA and Bernard Cormier of Moncton, NB, Canada. Also survived by many in-laws, nieces & nephews. Funeral Services are private. Memorials in his name may be made to , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701, www.donate3.cancer.org Emery's online tribute and guest register available at www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2020