SPANNER, Emil John Age 77, of New Bedford, Massachusetts passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Saint Luke's Hospital. He was the eldest son of the late Emil and Lois (Whitten) Spanner. He is dearly missed by his children, Michael J. Spanner, Elizabeth A. Spanner and her husband Benjamin H. Henshaw and Amy E. Spanner; his grandchildren Mackenzie E. Spanner and Lucas M. Spanner; his nieces and nephew, Heidi M. Lindgren, Eva L. Maxwell, Holly A. Lindgren and John E. Lindgren. He was the eldest brother of the late Paul Douglas Spanner and Elaine Marjorie (Spanner) Lindgren. Visiting Hours: His Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 1 PM at the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home for Funerals, 50 County Road, Route 6, MATTAPOISETT. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 17, 2020