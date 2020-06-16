Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett
50 County Road, Route 6
Mattapoisett, MA 02739
(508) 758-2292
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett
50 County Road, Route 6
Mattapoisett, MA 02739
Resources
More Obituaries for EMIL SPANNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EMIL JOHN SPANNER


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EMIL JOHN SPANNER Obituary
SPANNER, Emil John Age 77, of New Bedford, Massachusetts passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Saint Luke's Hospital. He was the eldest son of the late Emil and Lois (Whitten) Spanner. He is dearly missed by his children, Michael J. Spanner, Elizabeth A. Spanner and her husband Benjamin H. Henshaw and Amy E. Spanner; his grandchildren Mackenzie E. Spanner and Lucas M. Spanner; his nieces and nephew, Heidi M. Lindgren, Eva L. Maxwell, Holly A. Lindgren and John E. Lindgren. He was the eldest brother of the late Paul Douglas Spanner and Elaine Marjorie (Spanner) Lindgren. Visiting Hours: His Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 1 PM at the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home for Funerals, 50 County Road, Route 6, MATTAPOISETT. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com

View the online memorial for Emil John SPANNER
Published in The Boston Globe on June 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EMIL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -