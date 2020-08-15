|
|
PAIGE, Dr. Emil Of Marblehead and Brooksby Village in Peabody, died peacefully at North Shore Medical Center on May 20, 2020. Born in Boston to the late Joseph and Caroline (Silva) Pagliarulo, he graduated from Boston English High School in 1939. Dr. Paige was a graduate of Tufts College and School of Medicine. A participant in the Army's wartime accelerated medical training program, he received his M.D. degree in June 1945 at the age of 22 and subsequently served in the medical corps in the Philippines. In 1952, Dr. Paige moved to Marblehead and joined the staff of Salem Hospital as a specialist in internal medicine. His patients, both at the hospital and in his private practice, appreciated his exceptional expertise and compassionate care. He was an avid tennis player and sailor and traveled with his family throughout the United States and Europe. Dr. Paige leaves his daughter, Althea Bertrand and her husband, Stephen, of Lexington; his grandson, Hugo Bertrand of Gardner; his granddaughter, Mayra Bertrand of Wakefield; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 72 years, Althea (Domenico) Paige; his son John L. Paige; his sister, Phyllis Chicarello of Winthrop; and his brother, Joseph Pagliarulo of Melrose. The family thanks the staff of Brooksby Village and Right At Home for the outstanding care they provided during his years at Brooksby. Funeral Services were private. Dr. Paige had a wide-ranging interest in history, philosophy, religion, and science. He so loved books that the family suggests that gifts in his memory be made to: The Abbot Public Library Fund, Inc., PO Box 1409, Marblehead, MA 01945; or to a library of your choice. Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Dr. Emil PAIGE
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020