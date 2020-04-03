|
HOLLAND, Emil Weldon Died suddenly, March 31, 2020 in Port Charlotte, FL. Emil was born in Boston in 1927, the son of Ruby Falconer Holland and Francis W. Holland. He grew up in West Roxbury, MA and later lived in Jamaica Plain and Auburn, MA. He served in the US Navy in WWII and beyond. He attended Boston University and Northeastern. A surveyor and engineer, he worked for the MWRA and the UBWPAD.
Predeceased by his beloved wife, Anora (Lougee), and sister, Doris Kelly. Survivors include his children, Debra, Wendy Anastasia, Mark, Carrie, Andrew, Laura St. Jean and James, sister Judith Clarke, thirteen grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and nephews and nieces. Memorial Service at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020