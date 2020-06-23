|
DOWNING, Emilia "Millie" (Minutoli) Of Walpole, formerly of Jamaica Plain, June 21, 2020, age 91. Beloved wife of the late Jesse James Downing. Loving mother of Jesse James Downing, Jr. and his wife, Eileen, of West Roxbury, Anthony Downing and his wife, Susan, of Walpole, George Downing and his late wife, Donna, of Dedham, Michael Downing and his wife, Diana, of Walpole and the late Joseph Downing. Cherished grandmother of Jim Downing, Julie Lowre, Stacey Hilton, Patricia Downing, Daniel Downing, Jennifer Arienti, Joseph Downing, Katie Downing, Hector Roldan and Maygen Downing. Great-grandmother of Brayden, Ryan, Madelyn, Christopher, Hayley, Shannon, Lilly, Anna, Nolan, Evan, Brooke, Kevin, and Jaece and great-great-grandmother of Sophia and James. Sister of the late Charlie Minutoli and Angela Moscaritolo. As a result of the ongoing and ever-developing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, Millie's family has decided that her Funeral Services will be private. Interment will take place in Saint Michael's Cemetery in Roslindale. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Massachusetts Breast Cancer Collation, P.O. Box 202, Franklin, MA 02038. Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, WALPOLE.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 24, 2020