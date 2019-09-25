Boston Globe Obituaries
GRASSO, Emilio L. Of Winthrop, formerly of East Boston, passed away September 23, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of the late Rita (Miano) Grasso. Cherished father of Sandra T. Bagley and her husband Stephen, James Grasso and his wife Karen, all of Tewksbury. Dear brother of Pasquale "Pat" Grasso of Wakefield, Charles Grasso of Peabody and the late Anthony and James Grasso. Adored grandfather of Stephen Bagley, Jr., Lauren Bagley-McTigue and her husband Joseph, Michael Grasso and his fiance Kara, Daniel Grasso and his wife Natalia. A Funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, REVERE on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 8:45 AM. A Funeral Mass will follow at St. John the Evangelist, 320 Winthrop Street, Winthrop, MA at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Funeral Home. Paul Buonfiglio & Sons ~ Bruno Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 27, 2019
