MANGANESE, Emilio M. In Dorchester, died November 8, 2020. Beloved son of the late Constantino and Arcangela (Lepore) Manganese. Loving brother of Joseph and his wife Catherine Manganese of Quincy, and Michael Manganese of Peabody. Uncle of Angelina Manganese. Survived by many cousins and dear friends. Family and friends will honor and remember Emilio's life by gathering for a Visiting Hour in St. Margaret Church of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, 800 Columbia Road, Dorchester, on Monday morning, November 16, at 9:30 A.M. Followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Burial will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Roslindale. For guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com
Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER.