MEZZONE, Emilio "Mel" It is with heavy hearts but joyful celebration that we share that Emilio "Mel" Mezzone of Framingham, MA, husband of Joan (Elliott) Mezzone, passed into eternal rest on February 4, 2020. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend Funeral Services in Celebration of Mel's Life from the Brasco & Sons Memorial Funeral Home, 773 Moody St., WALTHAM, on Tuesday, Feb. 11th, at 9:00 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Church, 311 River St., Waltham, at 10:00 a.m. Burial with United States Marine Corps Military Honors will follow at Mount Feake Cemetery in Waltham. Visiting Hours will be held in the Funeral Home on Monday, Feb. 10th, from 4 - 8 p.m. For complete obituary, guestbook & additional information, please refer to: BrascoFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2020