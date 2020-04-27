Boston Globe Obituaries
MOST REVEREND EMILIO SIMEON SDB ALLUé

MOST REVEREND EMILIO SIMEON SDB ALLUé Obituary
ALLUÉ, Most Reverend Emilio Simeon, SDB Auxiliary Bishop of Boston Allué, Most Reverend Emilio Simeon, SDB, former Auxiliary Bishop of Boston, of Regina Cleri, Boston, April 26. He was born in Huesca, Spain. Ordained a priest in 1966 and named Titular Bishop of Croë in 1996 by Pope John Paul, II. Served as Regional Bishop of West Region (1996-2000), Merrimack Region (2000-2010). Beloved son of the late Domingo and Juliana (Carcasona). Survived by his brother, Adolfo Allué, and 1 niece and 3 nephews, all of Spain. Interment will be at the Salesian Cemetery, Goshen, NY. A concelebrated Funeral Mass will be held at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross, Boston at a later date. For guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020
