EMILY A. (CENTOFANTI) CHASE

CHASE, Emily A. (Centofanti) Of Nashua, NH formerly of Cambridge, passed away after a long illness on May 23, 2020. Devoted mother of Donna M. Andruskiewicz & her husband Charles of Nashua, NH. Cherished grandmother of Kristin M. Proulx of Weare, NH. Sister of the late Ralph, Alphonse & Ernest Centofanti & Milena Lohnes. Aunt of Jeannie Kilcher of Westford. Great-aunt of Christine, Allison & Mark Kilcher. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Emily was loved by all and enjoyed spending time with her family, as well as having a fondness for animals. Due to the Covid-19 guidelines, Services & Interment are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the ASPCA www.aspca.org would be appreciated.

Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020
