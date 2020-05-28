|
|
CHASE, Emily A. (Centofanti) Of Nashua, NH formerly of Cambridge, passed away after a long illness on May 23, 2020. Devoted mother of Donna M. Andruskiewicz & her husband Charles of Nashua, NH. Cherished grandmother of Kristin M. Proulx of Weare, NH. Sister of the late Ralph, Alphonse & Ernest Centofanti & Milena Lohnes. Aunt of Jeannie Kilcher of Westford. Great-aunt of Christine, Allison & Mark Kilcher. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Emily was loved by all and enjoyed spending time with her family, as well as having a fondness for animals. Due to the Covid-19 guidelines, Services & Interment are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the ASPCA www.aspca.org would be appreciated.
View the online memorial for Emily A. (Centofanti) CHASE
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020