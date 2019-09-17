Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-7756
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.
Revere, MA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Woodlawn Cemetery
Everett, MA
View Map
EMILY A. GRIFFIN Obituary
GRIFFIN, Emily A. Formerly of Revere, in Taunton, on September 17th, following a lengthy illness, at 76 years. Beloved daughter of the late Mary (Dalton) & James Griffin & Paul Acquaviva. Cherished sister of Patricia D. Maillette & her husband Guy of Ottawa, Canada & Paula M. Acquaviva & her partner, Carol Shaheen of Palm Coast, FIorida. Dear aunt to Nicole M. Maillette of Ottawa, Canada. Family & friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Friday, September 20th in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE, beginning at 9:00 a.m. & followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.), Revere at 11:00 a.m. & immediately followed by interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Parking available in lot left of the Funeral Home. The Lord has called back to heaven one of his most special angels. Remembrances may be made to Southeastern Residential Services, 29 Wales Street, Taunton, MA 02780. For additional information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 18, 2019
