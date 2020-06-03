|
McHUGH, Emily Ann (Kenney) Of Newton, died Monday afternoon at home, at the age of 83. She was born in Boston in 1936, the daughter of David and Emily Kenney. She grew up in Dorchester in St. Matthew's Parish surrounded by a large extended family. She graduated from Mt. St. Joseph Academy in Brighton. She obtained her BS in Chemical Engineering from Northeastern University, where she was one of only two women in her class, something she was very proud of, and where she met the love of her life and her husband of 57 years, Paul McHugh. After focusing on raising her family, she went back to school at the University of Lowell to obtain a certificate in Polymer Science. She worked for the US Army Materials Technology Laboratory in Watertown, and then the Natick Soldier Systems Command in Natick, where she developed a chemical and fire retardant suit for military firefighters, generating some very cool pictures and souvenirs for her grandchildren! Emily loved good stories and laughing, and was a fierce advocate for her family. She had a large circle of close friends she maintained over many years, and loved traveling the world with friends and family (especially cruises), dancing, her swim group, her brothers and their spouses and families, and especially her husband, children and grandchildren. Emily always loved a good talk, a shopping trip or nice home cooked meal with family, relatives and friends, she will be greatly missed! Surviving is her daughter Kathleen Mirani and her husband Robert of Lexington, her son Kevin and his wife Patricia of Scituate, her son Gerard of Georgia, her grandchildren Katherine, Kristin, Daniel, Leah, Sophie Rae, Thomas and Mitchell, her brother Paul Kenney and his wife Sandy, her sister-in-law Ann Kenney, and her brothers-in-law Stephen McHugh of Rhode Island and William Price of California. Predeceasing her were her husband Paul, her brother David Kenney and his wife Louise, her brother Thomas Kenney, her sister-in-law Marcia Kirk and her husband Joseph and her sister-in-law Denise Price. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Funeral will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph Preparatory High School (formerly Mound Saint Joseph Academy) at: 617 Cambridge Street, Boston, MA 02134, Attn: Advancement Office. Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 4, 2020