HURRELL, Emily E. (Laham) Of East Hampstead, NH, formerly of Norwood and Roslindale, passed away as she lived, surrounded by her loving family, July 25, 2020. Dear and devoted wife of her price charming, the late Kenneth W. Hurrell. Loving mother of Georgette Hurrell of Dedham and Denise Georgoudis and her husband Dean of East Hampstead, NH. Cherished grandmother, "Tata" of Christopher, Emily, Sean and Michael Cullen, Abigail and Jasmine Georgoudis, and Daniel and Cassandra Hurrell. Beloved great-grandmother of Mason, Madison, Nolan, Adelyn and Amari. Dear sister of Mary Shagoury of West Roxbury. Dear mother-in-law of Nora Hurrell of Michigan. Visiting Hours Tuesday, 4-7 p.m. at the Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home, 8 Spring St. (at the corner of Centre St.), WEST ROXBURY. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, masks must be worn at all times and guests must maintain social distancing. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Emily's memory may be made to the Church of St. John of Damascus, 300 West St., Dedham, MA 02026. Funeral Services and interment will be private. Emily's grandchildren were the light of her life, and her presence, anywhere she went with her beloved Kenneth, lit up every room. Guestbook and obituary available at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020