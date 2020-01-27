|
FRANKOVICH, Emily Of Lexington, January 23, 2020. Wife of the late John M. Frankovich. She leaves her sister, Carol Weston Galloway and husband John of Cambridge and Quincy, and her three children, Lydia Hart and her husband Thomas of Lexington and Stoneham, Caroline Ronten and her husband Walter of Chelmsford, and John (Jack) of Fairport, NY. She also leaves four grandchildren, Jessica, Nicholas, Amy, and Kenneth Frankovich. Emily attended the Winsor School and graduated from Vassar College. Emily had a passion for a number of social and political causes from the late 1950s through the 1970s, including women's rights and equal opportunity for all. During her career, she was a journalist and technical writer. A Memorial Service will be held in the spring, details to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Planned Parenthood or the League of Women Voters. Lexington 781-862-1800
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020