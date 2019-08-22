Boston Globe Obituaries
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Clement Church
71 Warner St.
Medford , MA
View Map
EMILY H. (VITALE) ANTELL

EMILY H. (VITALE) ANTELL Obituary
ANTELL, Emily H. (Vitale) Of Hull, formerly of Medford, August 21st. Devoted mother of Lisa Kupsc, and her partner Dustan Burke, and the late Matthew M. Antell. Loving Meema of Mark Kupsc and his wife Jamey of Cohasset, Danielle McDonald and her husband Ryan of Hingham, David Kupsc and his wife Caitlin of Arlington, and Sarah Antell of Boston. Great-grandmother of Mark, Matthew, Ophelia, Grace, Izabella and Lenora. Dear sister of the late Vincent Vitale. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit with the family on Monday, August 26th from 9 to 10:30 AM at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Clement Church, 71 Warner St., Medford at 11 AM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Emily's name to the Pat Roche Hospice House, 86 Turkey Hill Lane, Hingham, MA 02045. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019
