ANTELL, Emily H. (Vitale) Of Hull, formerly of Medford, August 21st. Devoted mother of Lisa Kupsc, and her partner Dustan Burke, and the late Matthew M. Antell. Loving Meema of Mark Kupsc and his wife Jamey of Cohasset, Danielle McDonald and her husband Ryan of Hingham, David Kupsc and his wife Caitlin of Arlington, and Sarah Antell of Boston. Great-grandmother of Mark, Matthew, Ophelia, Grace, Izabella and Lenora. Dear sister of the late Vincent Vitale. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit with the family on Monday, August 26th from 9 to 10:30 AM at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Clement Church, 71 Warner St., Medford at 11 AM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Emily's name to the Pat Roche Hospice House, 86 Turkey Hill Lane, Hingham, MA 02045. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019