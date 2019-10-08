|
SCOTT, Emily Hubbs Of Newton, MA, died peacefully on September 29, 2019 at age 94. Born Emily Keller Hubbs, August 14, 1925 to Edward Forrest Hubbs, II and Jennie Rutledge Keyes of Philadelphia, Emily was the devoted wife to Alfred Witherspoon Scott, Jr. MD, who preceded her in death in 2017. Emily is survived by her sister, Jennie Keyes Mathew of Santa Barbara, CA and her children: Alfred Witherspoon Scott, III (Katrina), Lynn Keyes Scott, Baldwin Keyes Scott (Deborah), and Jennie Longstreth Scott, grandchildren Thomas Shuko Yoshikami (Erica), Emiko Yoshikami, and Alfred William Scott. A cheerful and ardent supporter of education, theatre and the arts, and the people and social concerns important to her; she was actively involved with the Museum of Science, (Harvard) Museum of Comparative Zoology, Museum of Fine Arts, the Boston Symphony Orchestra, WGBH, the Mass Audubon Society, the Social Science Club of Newton, the Harvard Club of Boston, and Longwood Cricket Club. Emily will be dearly missed. Services are private. If desired, donations in Emily's name may be made to Mass Audubon Society www.massaudubon.org/donate To share a memory of Emily, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com EATON AND MACKAY 617-244-2034 NEWTON CORNER
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019