DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Blessed Sacrament Church
10 Diamond Street
Walpole, MA
View Map
EMILY MARY (LYNCH) BODGE

BODGE, Emily Mary (Lynch) Of Walpole, December 2, 2019, age 92. Loving mother of Edwin F. Bodge, Jr. and his wife, Helen, of Wrentham and Ronald W. Bodge of Norfolk. Cherished grandmother of Benjamin Bodge and Brenda Baker. Sister of Claire E. Lynch of Walpole, Robert Lynch of Stoughton, and the late William Lynch. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Emily's Visitation on Monday, from 10 to 11:30 AM, in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Blessed Sacrament Church, 10 Diamond Street, Walpole, on Monday at 12:00 Noon. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in Walpole. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Blessed Sacrament Church, 10 Diamond Street, Walpole, MA 02081. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 7, 2019
