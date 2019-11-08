|
BRESCIA, Emily N. (Colantuoni) Of Stoneham, Nov. 7. Beloved wife of the late Carl L. Bescia. Loving mother of Carl L. Brescia, Jr. of Stoneham & John E. Brescia & wife Maureen J. (Charest) of NV. Sister of the late James Botto, Ann MacClennan, Jerry & Patrick Colantuoni & Mary Russo. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Service in the McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home, 22 Main St., STONEHAM, on Friday, Nov. 15 at 11:00. Visitation at the Funeral Home, Thursday 3-7 pm. Interment, Lindenwood Cemetery, Stoneham. For obit/directions/guestbook,
