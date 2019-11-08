Boston Globe Obituaries
|
McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home
322 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
(781) 438-0405
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McDonald - Finnegan Funeral Home
322 Main St.
Stoneham, MA
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
McDonald - Finnegan Funeral Home
322 Main St.
Stoneham, MA
EMILY N. (COLANTUONI) BRESCIA

EMILY N. (COLANTUONI) BRESCIA Obituary
BRESCIA, Emily N. (Colantuoni) Of Stoneham, Nov. 7. Beloved wife of the late Carl L. Bescia. Loving mother of Carl L. Brescia, Jr. of Stoneham & John E. Brescia & wife Maureen J. (Charest) of NV. Sister of the late James Botto, Ann MacClennan, Jerry & Patrick Colantuoni & Mary Russo. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Service in the McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home, 22 Main St., STONEHAM, on Friday, Nov. 15 at 11:00. Visitation at the Funeral Home, Thursday 3-7 pm. Interment, Lindenwood Cemetery, Stoneham. For obit/directions/guestbook,

www.mcdonaldfs.com McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home

Stoneham, MA

781-438-0405
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019
