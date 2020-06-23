Boston Globe Obituaries
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
EMILY R. (NOVELLA) TKACZUK

TKACZUK, Emily R. (Novella) Of Somerville, June 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Paul L. Tkaczuk, Sr. Loving mother of Paul L. Tkaczuk, Jr. and his wife Susan of Stoneham, Edward J. Tkaczuk of Malden, Rosalie Leininger and her husband Gary of Somerville, and Anita Tkaczuk of Somerville. Sister of Josephine Gould of Lawrence and the late Mario Novella, Carol Quinn and Lucille Brissette. Dear grandmother of Kerry, Andrew, Wiliam, Shannon and Megan. Great-grandmother of Julia, Colin, Jack and Harry. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Saturday morning at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Ann Church, Somerville at 10:00. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Friday 4-8. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 25, 2020
